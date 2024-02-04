In Photos: Mookie Betts' annual bowling event draws electric All-Star crowd ft. Freddie Freeman, Tyler Glasnow, Gavin Lux, and more

Thanks to his performance on and off the field, Mookie Betts is a famous Dodgers player. He is also a great human being.

One of his recent successes off the field came with his 50/50 Foundation, which aims to help kids identify their true potential. Its four central pillars are mental/emotional health, nutrition, financial literacy and physical fitness.

Betts hosted the annual bowling event on Saturday at the Lucky Strike in Downtown Los Angeles. This was his second bowling event organized to raise funds for his foundation.

This charity event was studded with an All-Star crowd, including Freddie Freeman, Tyler Glasnow, Gavin Lux and Jason Heyward. Even basketball stars like Paul Pierce were among the other star attendees.

Mookie Betts reflects on his love for bowling

The 7x All-Star has opened up about his love for bowling from a very young age. He is a decent bowler himself and has had multiple perfect games. He previously participated in the 2023 US Open of the Professional Bowling Association.

The Dodgers star shared how he was inside the bowling alley as a kid:

"I don’t know. I have no idea. It was just kind of random. My mom was bowling the night I was born, so maybe that’s what it is. I can’t really say. I mean, my crib was in the bowling alley, anything and everything was bowling from when I was a day old to now."

"It’s nothing new to me. I can’t really explain it. It’s just a passion that I have."

The MLB superstar also shared his foundation was close to his heart as it involved kids. Betts added his wife, Brianna Hammonds, was the driving force behind the foundation and has brought it this far.

