In Photos: Mookie Betts struts into spotlight as a true fashion MVP for MLBFITS 2nd team honors, where style meets diamond

Mookie Betts, the star player for the Los Angeles Dodgers, has been making waves both on and off the field. Recently featured as one of the three MLB players on People Magazine's 2023 list of the Sexiest Men in Sports, the 31-year-old has undoubtedly established himself as one of baseball's most dynamic and talented individuals.

Betts had a 2023 season filled with both highs and lows, but one constant throughout was his impeccable sense of fashion. He always managed to maintain style even when sporting the quirkiest attire.

Mookie Betts recently captured social media's attention when MLB Fits shared a stunning photo montage of him on their Instagram page. In the photos, the American can be seen rocking comfy yet stylish co-ord sets.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the first picture, Betts goes for a laid-back vibe, rocking an all-black Prada outfit for a relaxed look. The second picture captures a cozy hoodie moment. In the third photo, Betts strikes a confident pose, sporting green co-ords with his unique twist. Overall, his clothing choices in the series lean towards fleece jackets, baggy jeans, fusion t-shirts, and denim, as he always brings something new to the table.

Take a look at the pictures:

Mookie Betts maintains a luxury lifestyle

Mookie Betts has achieved something no other baseball player has done before him, as he has won the World Series, Silver Slugger, Gold Glove, batting title, and MVP award, all in a single season.

He's not just a star on the field but is also known for his obsession with luxury cars. Betts owns a BMW 7 Series valued at $103,000 and a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray worth $59,900, as reported by Athlete Central.

In addition to his passion for cars, the 31-year-old also possesses a $7.6 million home in Los Angeles, California. This expansive residence spans over 9,300 square feet and includes nine bedrooms.

About his career, on August 27, 2020, Betts made history by becoming only the ninth player to hit more than one game-winning home run in the World Series. He also reached 1,000 career hits. After the season, Mookie Betts received his fifth Gold Glove and fourth Silver Slugger award, a first for the National League.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.