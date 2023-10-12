In Photos: Mookie Betts' stunning car collection ft. $103,000 worth BMW 7 series

Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who became the first MLB player to win the Most Valuable Player, Silver Slugger, Gold Glove, batting title, and the World Series, all in the same year, has an intense love for high-end automobiles.

As reported by Athlete Central, Betts owns a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray worth $ 59,900 and a BMW 7 series worth $ 103,000.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"THEE WHITE HOUSE VISIT!!!! #rings💍 #trophies🏆 and #TheWhite🏠 @dodgers. I’d like to thank my stylist @courtneydmays for always making sure I’m on point. - Mookie Betts wrote on Instagram.

Betts also has a $7.6 million house in Los Angeles, California, in addition to his passion for automobiles. The enormous house has nine bedrooms and is over 9,300 square feet long.

Mookie Betts' baseball career with Los Angeles Dodgers

Betts was dealt by the Red Sox to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020. Betts' 12-year contract agreement with the Dodgers runs through the 2032 campaign. The contract was the most expensive in Dodgers history at $365 million, including a $65 million signing bonus.

"Mookie Betts, Dodgers agree to 12-year contract extension that will keep him in LA through the 2032 season," MLB wrote on X in 2020.

Expand Tweet

Betts hit 1,000 career hits in MLB on August 27, 2020, and he also became the ninth player to blast multiple game-winning home runs in the World Series. Betts won his fourth Silver Slugger and fifth consecutive Gold Glove after the season, both of which were firsts in the National League.

For the first time while playing for the Dodgers, Betts was chosen for the National League All-Star team, marking his sixth appearance in the MLB All-Star game in 2022, and also won the Slugger Award in the same year.

Betts was chosen by the fans to start for the National League in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in 2023. He hit the fifth grand slam home run of his career, tying a Major League record, and participated in 107 outfield contests, 70 second base contests, and 16 shortstop contests. His batting average was .307, and he had a career-high 39 home runs and 107 RBI.