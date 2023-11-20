In Photos: NIL star Olivia Dunne labels Paul Skenes as her 'favorite date' in a formal affair

Olivia Dunne is not your average college athlete. Since making her debut on TikTok during the coronavirus lockdown of 2020, the Louisiana State University has become more famous than several A-list acting personalities.

Although her social media vertical used to comprise of run-of-the-mill gymnastic routines, Dunne now posts images of her outfits, social events and social appearances for her 10 million followers to see.

On November 19, the 21-year old New Jersey native took to her Instagram to update her 4.5 million followers on the platform. Featuring in an image alongside her boyfriend, Dunne claimed to be with "her fav d8".

The lucky gentleman in question is former LSU pitcher and 2023 Pittsburgh Pirates' second-overall pick Paul Skenes. The pair met at LSU, with Skenes graduating this past spring with his eyes set squarely on MLB stardom.

The 6-foot-6 flamethrower went 12-2 with a 1.69 ERA across 19 starts pitching for LSU over the 2022-2023 season. In June, Olivia Dunne was present at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, to watch Skenes and his teammates at LSU win the school's first title since 2009.

Previously, Dunne was not able to reap financial benefits from her stardom, due to her status as a college athlete. However, following a 2021 NCAA rule change, Olivia Dunne is able to exploit her likeness for financial gain. NIL is the term used, which is an acronym for "Name, Image, and Likeness" that can be used for college athletes under the new rules.

Since the rule changes, Dunne's content has become more profit-driven. An avid baseball fan, Dunne has posted videos from a New York Yankees game, and even shared her 2023 Halloween outfit. It was also revealed that the starlet received a $500,000 payment for a single social media post earlier this year.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes are gearing up to be MLB's next power couple

Someone needs to tell Justin Verlander and Kate Upton, who have served as MLB's resident "power couple" for years, that there may be a new Queen in town. By leveraging social media, Olivia Dunne has become a household name.

Now, with both her graduation and Paul Skenes' MLB debut on the horizon, the pair may see their status further elevated. Now, keeping grounded and "real" may begin to pose the most significant challenge.

