In Photos: Olivia Dunne cheers on for Paul Skenes in Pirates jersey at his Double-A debut

On Saturday, Paul Skenes, the boyfriend of the gymnast Olivia Dunne, made his eagerly awaited AA debut for the Altoona Curve. The Pittsburgh Pirates chose him with the first overall pick in the MLB draft in 2023.

However, his game didn't go well. After giving up four runs, three hits, and two walks in the first inning, the first-overall draft pick was taken off the mound.

Skenes was promoted to the Altoona Curve, although he only had two strikeouts against the Akron RubberDucks before being relieved of his duties. Paul Skenes was taken out of the game with only two recorded outs in the first inning.

When Paul made his Double-A debut wearing a Pirates uniform, Olivia Dunne became his cheerleader and was there to see the game and support her lover.

Olivia went to cheer for her boyfriend

Skenes threw 16 strikes, 17 balls, three hits, and four earned runs. Even with runners on second and third base due to bad pitching, the Altoona Curve managed a 9-8 comeback triumph.

Fans mocked Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes' relationship

Paul Skenes' poor performance in the debut game left the audience unimpressed. The admirers vented their annoyance online and commented light-heartedly about Skenes' relationship with the famous gymnast Olivia Dunne and how it would soon end if he kept up his terrible form.

The highest-valued women's collegiate athlete is Dunne, whose spectacular climb to fame started when she started making TikToks in early 2020. Paul Skenes, who the Pittsburgh Pirates selected, is also no slouch. He has constantly been rated as a top prospect with the ability to throw fastballs of 100 mph easily.

However, the outrage shown online following Skenes' debut has shown how routinely rude and hurtful public criticism can be. Recently, Olivia has also spoken out about the constant abuse from her admirers. She explained that she had to stop physically attending lessons due to safety concerns.