In photos: Olivia Dunne dazzles Instagram followers with stunning October dump 

LSU gymnast and Internet star Olivia Dunne has stunned her fans and followers with an amazing collection of pictures from her October dump.

Dunne's post features a picture with her little dog and another with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The other photographs show Dunne busy with her gymnastic activities and sometimes having fun with friends and family.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Here’s what you missed this month! #vuoripartner"

Olivia Dunne is starting her final year at Louisiana State University. She competes in most of the competitions this year as a part of the senior gymnastics team at her college.

Olivia Dunne is a SI Swimsuit model

Olivia Dunne made headlines in April 2023 when, at the young age of 21, SI Swimsuit signed her as a model. Her collaboration with Sports Illustrated was arguably the finest of all her partnerships. The magazine's Swimsuit Issue showcases female athletes, celebrities and fashion models.

"@livvydunne loved her SI Swim shoot and so did we! 😍"

Out of all the female college athletes, Dunne has the highest-valued NIL profile. Furthermore, out of all collegiate athletes, she has the second-highest grossing income in her NIL profile. Olivia Dunne, who has not yet graduated, has an enormous online value of nearly $3.3 million.

LSU v Auburn

Olivia Dunne has also stopped attending LSU's in-person classes due to security concerns. Her widespread appeal on college campuses has drawn a lot of notice. As a young celebrity today, Dunne has done an excellent job of breaking through in the world of modeling and artistic gymnastics.

Pitcher Paul Skenes recently confirmed that the two are dating in an interview with The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Skenes, who plays for the Pittsburgh Pirates, was a collegiate baseball player for the LSU Tigers and the Air Force Falcons.