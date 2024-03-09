In Photos: Olivia Dunne dazzles during latest energy drink endorsement just days after Paul Skenes' first outing for Pirates

When it comes to modern power couples, the tandem of Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne cannot be discounted. After announcing their relationship last summer, the two young athletes saw their popularity shoot through the roof.

The pair met at LSU, where Skenes pitched for the baseball team while Dunne competed in varsity gymnastics. With both pursuing their respective sports to the highest levels, considerable interest is taken in the pair's comings and goings.

"Olivia Dunne is dating the MLB 2023 #1 overall pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates Paul Skenes" - Daily Loud

Skenes declared for the draft last spring and was selected by the Pittsbugh Pirates with their first overall pick in the MLB Entry Draft. Dunne, meanwhile, has grown incredibly famous by uploading videos to TikTok, boasting nearly 13 million followers on the platform.

Due to her followers and strong personal image, Olivia Dunne is often approached by brands seeking endorsements. Recently, Drink Accelerator, a brand of energy drinks, traded off of Dunne's flexibility in a simple, yet sleek marketing campaign on Instagram.

"@LivvyDunne and her favorite flavor. What's yours?" - drinkaccelerator

Dunne first began to post videos on her TikTok during COVID lockdown in early 2020. Before long, millions had seen her videos, and she became a household name. In addition to becoming very famous, Dunne has also become very wealthy. In 2023, it was reported that the New Jersey-native was paid around $50,000 for a single socal media post.

Despite their busy schedules, Dunne and Paul Skenes always seem to be able to make time for each other. Last June, Dunne was present at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, to see Skenes and his teammates defeat Florida State to win the first title for their school since 2007.

On Feb. 29, Skenes made his spring training debut against the Baltimore Orioles, striking out three and allowing one run over three innings. According to the radar gun, one of Skenes' pitches topped 102 miles per hour.

Despite delayed MLB debut, Paul Skenes remains optimistic about his future

After being selected first overall, many Pirates fans were hopeful that they might see the 6-foot-6 ace on opening day. However, according to recent news divulged by Pirates GM Ben Cherington, the California-born Skenes will remain in the minors to start the year. Despite the setback, Skenes remains positive, telling the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

"(Cherington) said it would be unprecedented if I started the year in the big leagues. Not that I don't think I can do it, but I understand it."

Although fans may need to wait a little bit longer to see Paul Skenes in action, there is no doubt that the day will arrive soon.

