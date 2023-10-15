In Photos: Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes spotted holding hands at LSU Tigers vs. Auburn football game

Olivia Dunne is a well-known gymnast who competes for Louisiana State University. Although she is highly skilled in her field, the 20-year old is also something of a public figure.

During the COVID-19 lockdown of 2020, Dunne gained online attention for posting her routines on her various social media streams. Now, over three years later, she is one of the most well-known influencers around. Currently, Olivia Dunne has over 10 million followers on her various social media platforms.

Olivia Dunne - American Gymnast

No stranger to the game of baseball, Olivia Dunne made headlines earlier this year when she announced that she was in a relationship with pitching prodigy Paul Skenes, an LSU alumni himself.

Skenes, 21, was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with their first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Entry Draft. In June, Dunne was present at the College World Series Skenes and his LSU teammates defeated Florida State.

On October 14, Skenes returned to his alma mater with Dunne to take in a football game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers in Baton Rouge. As per an Instagram story, the pair were spotted adorning the purple and yellow.

Dunne and Paul Skenes at the LSU v Auburn football game

At 6-foot-6, Paul Skenes is seen as the best pitching prospect around. In 19 starts for the Tigers in 2023, Skenes went 12-2, posting a 1.69 ERA and struck out 209 batters over 122 innings, setting a school record. His LSU teammate Dylan Crews was selected by the Washington Nationals with their second overall pick this past summer.

Dunne's social media fame has made her a household name, and also tremendously wealthy. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Dunne had received over $500,000 for a single social media post.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes are newest examples of LSU's record of athletic excellence

Several players still in the postseason, such as Phillies ace Aaron Nola, as well as Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman count themselves among LSU's MLB alumni.

With Skenes expected to take the mound in his MLB debut next season, he will be the latest ace to have emerged from the stellar baseball program in Louisiana. As for Dunne, her massive following on social media is more than the school could have hoped for to leverage their fame. Now, it remains to be seen how much Skenes' imminent MLB career will be advanced by Dunne's social media fame.