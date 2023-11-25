Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays has been selected as one of GQ Mexico's Men of the Year for 2023, adding to his list of accolades. Fans are ecstatic about the Cuban-Mexican outfielder's honor.

GQ Mexico has shared some pictures from his winning photoshoot, which took place at his home ground.

Randy Arozarena was spotted posing in a variety of outfits, including a monochrome salmon co-ord set highlighted with silver chains, sandals, and a very fashionable $2,150 Fendi Soft Trunk Baguette bag made of silver Fendi Shadow leather with a striped texture FF logo. In the same attire, he was also shown carrying a GQ trophy.

He also donned an all-black three-piece suit along with a stylish magician hat, holding a baseball bat in his hands.

The magazine features several incredible photos of Arozarena taken by photographer Ram Martinez, showcasing the athlete’s charisma and style.

Check them out below:

Randy Arozarena shares recognition with his manager and Mexican baseball executives

Arozarena shared his achievement of being named GQ Mexico’s Man of the Year with his manager, Benjamin Gil, and executives Horacio de la Vega and Guillermo Murra.

Manager Benjamin Gil shared the significance of the team’s accomplishments, particularly in the World Baseball Classic, where the Mexican national team secured a historic third-place finish.

The achievement of Arozarena as GQ Mexico’s Men of the Year emphasizes his impact on the sport and the broader cultural landscape. As the fans and baseball community celebrate this achievement, Arozarena’s influence continues to go beyond the boundaries of the baseball field.

