In Photos: Shane Bieber's wife Kara Maxine shares moments from her electrifying experience at Chris Stapleton concert

For the last half-decade, Shane Bieber has been among the most dominant pitchers in MLB. Although the Cleveland Guardians ace is gearing up for yet another season, Bieber had time for one more offseason outing.

On March 1, Bieber attended country star Chris Stapleton's concert in Arizona with his wife, Kara Maxine. The venue in Tempe, Arizona, was situated mere miles from the Guardians' spring training base in Goodyear, making for an easy date night.

Kara Maxine's IG Stories

Kara shared some of the scenes from the concert in her Instagram stories. In the pictures, Bieber can be seen embracing the couple's dog, in what seems to be a private viewing booth.

A former college basketball player, Kara and Shane Bieber have been dating for some time. After getting married in 2021, Kara embarked on her own business career, founding a fashion brand, known as KM Collection.

Kara first met the Cleveland Guardians' ace during their time at the University of Southern California in Santa Barbara. It was from there that Shane's pitching attracted the attention of several MLB clubs, eventually leading him to be selected fourth overall by Cleveland in the 2016 draft.

"#Guardians RHP Shane Bieber with a strong 2023 debut vs the Mariners tonight. Line - 6.0(IP) 6H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO (87 Pitches 57 Strikes) #ForTheLand" - Guardians Prospective

Bieber's best season came during the shortened season of 2020. That season, Bieber led the league in wins with 8, as well as ERA, posting a 1.63 figure in addition to a league-best 122 strikeouts. However, injuries bit the 6-foot-3 hurler the following season, causing him to make just 16 starts on the mound in 2021.

Shane Bieber seeks to re-tool his pitching arsenal ahead of imminent season

On March 2, Bieber will get the ball in his first start of the spring, as the Guardians take on the Kansas City Royals. In recent weeks, Guardians pitching coach Carl Willis has spoken of Shane Bieber's need to rediscover his fastball to reporters, claiming:

“We need to see if the power to it is going to be there as well (this year)".

For Bieber, finding the right balance between his elusive breaking pitches and his screaming fastball is key to unlocking the kind of success we saw in 2020. If the 28-year-old can find a way to strike the perfect pitching balance, then expect him to be a force in the league once more.

