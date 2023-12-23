In Photos: Shohei Ohtani brings the heat to Rams-Saints showdown in the iconic 'A Veteran's Christmas' leather jacket look

News of Shohei Ohtani's 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers sent shockwaves through the entire sports world. Suddenly, the 29-year old witnessed his status shift from baseball superstar to international sports icon.

On December 21, the fanfare ran on overdrive as Ohtani made an appearance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Having done so to take in the action of an NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints, he certainly brought the style.

He was pictured wearing a chic leather jacket alongside interpreter Ippei Mizuhara as well as his agent Ned Balelo. Popularized by actor Sean Faris in "A Veteran's Christmas" (2018), the jacket definetly won Ohtani some style points on the sidelines.

Shohei Ohtani enjoyed taking in some holiday NFL football in LA (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ohtani was joined by agent Ned Balelo and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara

One of the newest members of the LA sports scene, Ohtani's presence brought luck upon the home town team as the Rams defeated the Saints 30-22. During gameplay, he was also presented with his very own Rams jersey.

Ohtani showing off his very own Los Angeles Rams jersey

Although Ohtani's deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers is for $700 million over 10 years, the 29-year old has chosen to defer a very significant portion of it. Under the terms of the deferral, he will be taking a mere $2 million per year in salary. Meanwhile, the remaining $680 million will be paid out incrementally upon the completion of his contract in 2034.

Moreover, Ohtani will have the chance to play with his World Baseball Classic teammate, Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Yamatoto was signed to a 12-year, $325 million deal by the Dodgers on December 21.

Shohei Ohtani could quickly become a fixture of the LA sports scene

During his seven years playing for the Los Angeles Angels, the sports media establishment was hesitant to get too attached to Shohei Ohtani, fearing that he might leave soon.

Now, having found a new home just down the road, Ohtani is here to stay. Expect his likeness to be marketed far and wide, and used for other teams in the area of all sports.

For the next decade, it is hard to imagine there being a bigger name on the LA sports scene than the two-way superstar.

