In Photos: Shohei Ohtani fans feast their eyes on Los Angeles Angels' iconic samurai warrior helmet in Tokyo

Fans in Tokyo got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the iconic samurai warrior helmet worn by baseball star Shohei Ohtani and his Los Angeles Angels teammates after they hit a home run.

A "kabuto" created by Marutake Sangyo Co. that weighs around 2 kilograms and has the same design as the one used by the Angels since April is on display in Samuraiya, a trendy neighbourhood close to Omotesando.

"I am grateful that they like it very much and are using it," Marutake Sangyo President Tomotaka Tanoue said of the home run helmet.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Replicas of the "yoroi" armour worn by historical Japanese warlords like Oda Nobunaga, who unified half of the country under his rule, and Takeda Shingen, a potent feudal lord in the same century, are among the other goods produced by the Kagoshima Prefecture-based company on display at the store.

Shohei Ohtani's baseball fandom in Japan

Japanese professional pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani plays for the Los Angeles Angels of Major League Baseball. He is a two-way player in MLB, which means that he can pitch in some contests and hit in contests in which he did not start.

In the predominantly rural Iwate prefecture in northeastern Japan, Ohtani graduated from the country's disciplined baseball system at Hanamaki Higashi High School. Yusei Kikuchi, a pitcher with the Toronto Blue Jays, went to the same high school a few years prior.

Shohei Ohtani wearing Los Angeles Angels jersey

“Ohtani is the latest of these idols, but he might be even bigger than any before him," Nakano, the political scientist said. He noted that only Ohtani hits and pitches both just like the old-timers used to, which gives him a unique profile. He is ‘Made in Japan,’ but more real now than American players.”

Ohtani is a highly regarded player on top of all his talent. Not a scandal. Nothing in the tabloids regarding his social life. He has more endorsements than any other player in the big leagues, totalling $20 million. Ohtani played for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of the NPB Pacific League before signing with the MLB.

He was selected first overall by the Fighters in the 2012 draft, and from 2013 to 2017, he competed as an outfielder and pitcher in the NPB. Ohtani achieved the fastest pitch in NPB history in October 2016 with a speed of 165 kilometres per hour (102.5 mph). Five years later, Thyago Vieira beat the mark, but Ohtani continues to maintain the Japanese record. After the 2017 season, Ohtani made the switch to MLB and signed with Los Angeles Angels.

Poll : 0 votes