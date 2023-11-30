In Photos: World Series MVP Corey Seager and wife Madisyn's breathtaking Bahamas vacation

Two-time World Series champion Corey Seager and his wife, Madisyn Seager, recently uploaded photos on Instagram, sharing a beautiful glimpse of their ongoing Bahamas trip. The couple was seen enjoying their vacation at Paradise Island, capturing their memorable moments.

In the first picture, Madisyn Seager was seen relishing a sunny day poolside in a stunning black-and-white bikini top paired with satin trousers. In the second photo, a couple is captured smiling at the camera during a beautiful date night.

The third picture features Corey and Madisyn Seager sailing on a yacht while exploring the paradise waterside. In additional photos, the couple is spotted relaxing in an infinity pool and by the beachside in the Bahamas.

Madisyn and Corey Seager have been married for three years. The couple had dated since high school and were childhood sweethearts.

Corey Seager's Journey in Major League Baseball

Corey Seager's MLB career commenced in 2012 when the LA Dodgers drafted him in the first round, and he entered the major leagues in 2015. Seager played a crucial role in the Dodgers' success during his time in Los Angeles.

In 2020, Seager was named NLCS MVP and World Series MVP as the Dodgers won the World Series. He earned his 100th career home run and a career-best 33 home runs in 2021.

Corey Seager became the highest-paid player in the Texas Rangers history when he named a 10-year, $5 million contract with them in 2022.

