In Photos: Yankees ace Gerrit Cole's wife Amy shares precious moments of son Caden following dad's footsteps in iconic pinstripes

For Gerrit Cole, the 2023 season represented the culmination of years of hard work. After finishing within the top five in Cy Young voting five prior times in his career, the New York Yankees ace was finally rewarded with the AL's highest pitching honor last season.

With Cole now attending spring training in Tampa, his wife, Amy, was sure to follow along with their two sons, Caden (3) and Everett (1). On her personal Instagram, Amy shared some heartwarming pictures of her elder son relishing the experience of following in his father's large footsteps.

Amy Cole took some lovely snaps of her son Caden for her Instagram

Gerrit Cole's son Caden is proud of his dad

Amy is a former varsity softball star at UCLA and the sister of longtime San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford. Her adorable pictures of Caden came largely against the backdrop of George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, where the Yankees have been holding some of their initial spring training games.

Cole went 15-4 in 2023, registering a 2.63 ERA, which led all starters in the American League. Additionally, Cole's 33 starts and 209 innings on the bump were enough for the right-hander to lead in those categories as well.

"Thinking about it now I really took Gerrit Cole’s Cy Young season for granted, he was so much fun to watch" - Sean

Cole still has five seasons left on his massive $324 million 2020 deal with the New York Yankees. With his security in mind, Gerrit Cole has had a chance to retool his focus to the personal side of things this offseason.

For Gerrit Cole, the 2024 season will not be easy. Despite bringing in some notable bats, the Yankees still have questions about starting pitching to contend with. Even if Cole throws like he did last season, the Yankees will need other rotational studs.

Gerrit Cole's son Caden is only beginning to realize this father's stardom

Since the earliest days of Cole's career, when he played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, pundits anticipated the rise of an elite pitching talent. At only three years old, Caden can already understand how esteemed his father is in the world of baseball.

If Cole continues at the rate he has been going, Caden will be growing up with one of the best pitchers of modern times as a role model. It will be interesting to see if he one day follows in his father's footsteps, or where his path leads.

