In Pictures: AL Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez's girlfriend shares rare glimpses of their relationship, All-Star outfielder leaves a mushy comment

Seattle Mariners outfielder and American League Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez is in a relationship with Canada-based soccer star Jordyn Huitema. The pair have been confirmed to be dating as of the beginning of November.

Now, in a major life update, the OL Reign forward Jordyn Huitema has shared rare glimpses of their relationship on Instagram.

"Lil’ life update."

Julio was quick to respond to his partner and left a mushy comment on the IG post.

Julio Rodrigue left a comment on his girlfriend's IG post.

"My babydobdobdooo😋🥰."

Falling in love is a divine, and it appears that Julio and Jordyn are head over heels in love with each other.

Julio Rodriguez and Jordyn Huitema went Instagram official in November

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 15: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners doubles during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros in game three of the American League Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 15, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio and soccer star Jordyn made their romance public for the first time on November 1, 2022. The couple posted the same picture on Instagram to announce their relationship.

"Seattle has been good this year." - Jordyn Huitema

It is strange how time flies by. It has almost been two months since their IG announcement.

