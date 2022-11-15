Julio Rodriguez's stats: A look at the AL Rookie of the Year's stellar 2022 MLB season

Julio Rodriguez took the MLB by storm in 2022. He became the first player in its history to hit 25 home runs and steal 25 bases in their rookie campaign. This helped J-Rod secure the American League Rookie of the Year last night, dominating the vote with 148 total voting points.

It was not even a competition. The number of votes Rodriguez received was more than double what Adley Rutschmann, who finished second with 68 points, received. The rest of the results saw Steven Kwan finish with 44 points, Bobby Witt Jr. with seven points, World Series MVP Jeremy Pena with two points, and teammate George Kirby finished with one point.

Julio Rodriguez was not only one of the most exciting rookies last season, but one of the most exciting players in all of baseball. His combination of power and speed helped the Seattle Mariners reach the postseason for the first time since 2001. The playoff appearance ended not only the longest postseason drought in the MLB but also of all four major North American sports.

Julio Rodriguez put on a show for the Mariners faithful by finishing the 2022 season with 28 home runs, 75 RBIs, and a .284 batting average. He also showcased his speed by stealing 25 bases. His 6.2 WAR rating (wins above replacement) led all rookies in both leagues, including pitchers.

He also finished with a higher WAR than established stars Rafael Devers, Bo Bichette, and Kyle Tucker.

Julio Rodriguez's road to the show

Born in Loma de Cabrera, Dominican Republic, J-Rod signed with the Seattle Mariners as a free agent in 2017. He made his MLB debut on April 8, 2022, and though he struggled at the beginning of his career going 1-for-21 with 12 strikeouts, Rodriguez would go on to win consecutive Rookie of the Month awards.

In 29 games played in June, Rodriguez hit .280 with seven home runs, 16 RBI, and five stolen bases, providing the Mariners with the energy that they needed to snap their playoff drought.

While hardcore baseball fans knew what Julio Rodriguez was doing, it was the MLB Home Run Derby that brought J-Rod in front of the national audience. The rookie put on a show, hitting a total of 81 home runs in the derby, the second most in derby history.

After securing the AL Rookie of the Year and reaching the postseason, this very well might just be the beginning of a superstar career.

