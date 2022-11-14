Who is Julio Rodriguez dating? Meet pro soccer player Jordyn Huitema

Julio Rodriguez took the MLB by storm in 2022, becoming the first player in its history to hit 25 home runs and steal 25 bases in their rookie campaign. He also became only the fourth rookie outfielder to win the Silver Slugger award, joining the likes of Mike Trout, Aaron Judge, and Ichiro Suzuki.

It appears that he has not only caught the eye of baseball fans, but also his new girlfriend Jordyn Huitema. The two have been confirmed to be dating as of the beginning of November.

FootWag @FootWag Julio Rodriguez Jordyn Huitema, l’ex d' Alphonso Davies , sort désormais avec le joueur de baseballJulio Rodriguez Jordyn Huitema, l’ex d'Alphonso Davies, sort désormais avec le joueur de baseball ⚾️ Julio Rodriguez https://t.co/8Ff915rStk

"Jordyn Huitema, l’ex d'Alphonso Davies, sort désormais avec le joueur de baseball Julio Rodriguez" - FootWag

The Canadian professional soccer player and her long-term boyfriend, Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies, separated after five years together. The news came as a shock to soccer fans across the globe, especially given the fact that they are both the current faces of Canadian soccer.

"Jordyn Huitema and Alphonso Davies broke up?!? And she's dating Julio Rodriguez?!? WHAT" - @kreyzytalk

A female Canadian soccer prodigy from Chilliwack, British Columbia, Canada, Huitema has been a fixture on the Women's National team since her debut on March 8, 2017. This made her the third youngest player to play for the senior national team. In 58 total appearances for the senior women's team, Huitema has scored 15 goals.

After an initial run with Paris St. Germain in 2018, Huitema eventually signed a 4-year deal with the French giants in 2019. Over her 71 appearances for PSG, Huitema finished with 18 goals.

"The best of Jordyn Huitema in 3 minutes, beautiful athlete, football pla... https://youtu.be/uFP4pxvTv_4 vía @YouTube" - Deportes 7

At the beginning of the 2022-23 season, Huitema would return to North America, signing a two-year deal with OL Reign. The team just so happens to play in Seattle, the same city that now idolizes Julio Rodriguez.

Julio Rodriguez's historic first season

J-Rod set the MLB ablaze with his aggressiveness at the plate, on the base paths, and in the outfield. As mentioned above, Rodriguez became the first player in MLB history to join the 25-25 club, while also helping the Seattle Mariners reach the postseason for the first time since 2001.

The playoff appearance ended not only the longest postseason drought in the MLB but of all four major North American sports.

Poll : 0 votes