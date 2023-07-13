MLB is a sport that operates in two countries and that is only because of the Toronto Blue Jays. Otherwise, it's a purely American sports league. This isn't all that uncommon, as the NBA and NFL are the same way. However, as a sport, baseball has some room for growth internationally.

I spoke with renowned infrastructure expert Alexey Milovanov, who believes that the league needs to start building new stadiums for series like the London or Mexico City Series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Instead of doing that, they retrofit old ones and it doesn't really work. Doing what Milovanov advises would be costly, but it would be worthwhile. This only becomes more true if these stadiums eventually lead to worldwide teams.

Milovanov said:

"To expand the number of teams and to invite teams to develop teams in different countries. What are the goals? What are the what is the main target? What is the main goal? This depends on like, its strategic view on the development, then, of course, this will be part of the strategic development that should increase the number of teams all over the world. That will create interest."

If MLB embarks on this path, which would cost them a lot of money, they're going to need to find ways to justify it. As Rob Manfred, league commissioner, has stated that he wants to expand the league to 32 teams, might those teams be international?

If there's a team in Canada, then there can be a team elsewhere. A team in England might be too far-fetched at this stage, but visiting Mexico City wouldn't be. A team playing there would add a third country to the league's belt and they could continue going further.

Alexey Milovanov sees MLB expansion as a big opportunity

Alexey Milovanov and I discussed what might happen if an MLB-level stadium were built in London, the Middle East or anywhere across the globe. The natural growth of that is to eventually have teams play there to justify the construction cost.

MLB visited London

If that happens, it begins to grow the game globally. Now, baseball isn't a mostly American sport. It can begin to develop and look like soccer with FIFA. There are international clubs and those clubs have schools and other small teams that feed into them.

It's a developmental plan that is beginning to take shape with the MLS and the American soccer world, and it's something MLB might consider as well. This is obviously very far in the distance, but step one is to build the infrastructure.

Where it goes from there could be anywhere, but Milovanov only sees it going to good places.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes