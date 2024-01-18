Inside $121,000,000 Camelback Ranch-Glendale spring training stadium ft. 5-acre lake dividing Dodgers & White Sox practice areas

Camelback Ranch-Glendale is the spring training home for the LA Dodgers to kick off their preparations each season. The stadium is a state-of-the-art facility and was built in 2008–09 for a cost of $121 million. It opened in 2009 for the spring training home opener between the LA Dodgers and the Chicago White Sox.

The ranch is located on Camelback Road, west of State Farm Stadium and Gila River Arena. The 141-acre facility, which has quality playing fields and picturesque walking trails, is shared with the White Sox. There's a five-acre lake that separates both club's practice areas.

The facility also includes over 118,000 square feet of Major and Minor League clubhouse space with 13,000 seating capacity (including 3,000 grass seats), 12 luxury suites, an elevated Budweiser Legends Deck and the fan favorite Four Peaks Patio.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In 2015, the Dodgers drew 147,066 fans to their 15 spring training games at Camelback Ranch (an average of over 9,804 per game), breaking the team's spring training record.

Before the 2018 spring training season, two different roof panels were installed on the first base side to protect fans from the sun.

LA Dodgers 2024 Spring Training opener and broadcast info

The Dodgers will kick off their 2024 season preparations in the road game against the San Diego Padres on Feb. 22 at Peoria. The matchup will continue at the Dodgers' spring training home, Camelback Ranche-Glendale, the next day, Feb. 23.

According to Dodgerblue.com, SportsNet LA is expected to carry the bulk—if not all—of the Dodgers' spring training games. The games are also likely to be carried on AM 570 L.A. Sports and KTNQ 1020 AM in Spanish.

They will end their spring training schedule with a game against their cross-town rivals, the LA Angels, on March 26 at Angel Stadium.

For the Dodgers, anything below a World Series appearance will be considered a disappointment after assembling quite a super-team this offseason.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.