Inside Adam Jones' $3,900,000 former mansion in Worthington Valley which infused his love for basketball with an indoor court

Center fielder Adam Jones had a great MLB career with the Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks. As such, he got paid handsomely for his talents.

What not everyone knows is that Jones also has a love for basketball, which becomes obvious when looking at his former property in Worthington Valley, Maryland. After leaving the Orioles, Jones listed his house for $3.9 million and it is quite the property to behold.

The house comes with 6 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms and an 8-car garage. Let's take a look at this 21,890-square-foot home that comes with 24 acres and once belonged to Cal Ripken Jr., a Hall of Fame shortstop.

Jones' $3,900,000 former mansion in Worthington Valley (Image credit: Realtor.com)

Natural light enters through tall windows and thanks to the bright interior, permeates with ease through the open plan.

Here's a look at the basketball court and swimming pool:

Adam Jones' career earnings and net worth

Adam Jones played in the MLB for 15 years and as such, earned a fortune in salary. As a five-time All-Star (2009, 2012-2015), Jones won four Gold Glove Awards (2009, 2012-2014) and a Silver Slugger Award (2013).

As such, Jones was recognized for his talents and was paid accordingly. He was drafted by the Seattle Mariners as the 37th pick in 2003 and was with the team until February 2008. While with the mariners, Jones was paid $1.48 million.

Adam Jones joined the Baltimore Orioles in 2008 and between then and 2018 was paid $94.19 million. Jones was a real favorite in Baltimore and signed a ceremonial contract with the team before he retired.

Before that, however, Jones played for a year with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2019), where he earned $3 million. This was followed by a stint at the Orix Buffaloes (2020-2021), where he was paid $8 million guaranteed for two years.

Jones earned $98.67 million in the MLB, and $8 million with the Buffaloes, totaling 106.67 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jones has a net worth of $45 million.

