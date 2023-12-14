Inside Astros Justin Verlander & Kate Upton's former $11,000,000 L.A. mansion, once home to tennis pro Pete Sampras and music icon Kenny G

The mansion that Justin Verlander and Kate Upton once owned has been through some famous owners. Surprisingly, the iconic duo are not the only famous people to live in the $11 million mansion in Los Angeles. Previous owners of the mansion were music legend Kenny G and tennis star Pete Sampras.

The superstar couple listed their four-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif., last year after they relocated their family to Florida. Verlander bounced around teams but is back in Houston for his playing time. Eventually, according to Vanity Fair, the house was sold to Timothee Chalamet.

The Justin Verlander mansion has tons of impressive features (Image via People)

The Houston Astros superstar and his wife purchased the property for $5.25 million in 2016, per property records. They sold it for twice what they initially paid because they had renovated the home while they lived there.

Taking a look at Justin Verlander's former mansion

Justin Verlander's former home sits on a parcel of land that is 1.5 acres. The massive 5,521-square-foot home includes several impressive features: a formal dining room, a living room with a gray stone fireplace and a whitewashed family room with a beamed ceiling. The kitchen can be found on the ground floor, complete with a breakfast nook, a marble island, improved appliances and an impressive backsplash.

Further features include a walk-in, temperature-controlled wine room, a theater room with a wet bar and a game room. The main suite has a seating area, a massive bathroom (complete with a steam shower and soaking tub) and two built-in walk-in closets. There is also a separate guest suite, too.

Outside the stunning mansion is a brick pool and plenty of space to lounge and hang out. One of the most impressive features has to be the championship-sized official tennis court, too.

