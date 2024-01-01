Inside baseball Hall of Famer Ty Cobb's former $12,800,000 Tahoe mansion, where 1930s grand lodge aesthetic meets modern luxury

1936 Hall of Fame inductee and Detroit Tigers legend Ty Cobb enjoyed his time flourishing in the big leagues. He spent most of his time in the MLB with Detroit, first as a player and then as their head manager for another five seasons before moving to the Philadelphia Athletics.

According to the Tahoe Daily Tribune, the mansion was put on sale in 2022 for $12.8 million.

Outside porch and another smaller sitting room within the historic Ty Cobb Tahoe mansion

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cobb was a ballplayer who liked to avoid the media frenzy and attention, which is one of the main reasons he purchased a mansion in Tahoe during his playing days.

Ty Cobb's Tahoe mansion

It was constructed in 1938. The mansion has been refurbished for contemporary luxury while maintaining its original grand lodge appearance nearly a century after it was first built. Towering timber beams, wood-paneled walls and flooring, and large windows that frame the breathtaking view surround its 3,597 square feet.

This lakefront lodge has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. It offers breathtaking views of Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada while maintaining its traditional style.

The main living room inside the Tahoe mansion

The private estate features a lakeside and beach in the safe-harbor style, complete with an allowed buoy, natural vegetation and a cobblestone driveway.

The great room features a big wood-burning fireplace encased in rocks and knotty pine flooring that extends to the vaulted ceiling. The gourmet kitchen and dining area, which are mirrored with views of the lake facing west and access to the estate's sunny decks and large landscaped rear, maintain the open floor plan's natural flow.

Kitchen and a bedroom inside the mansion

Ty Cobb spent 24 illustrious seasons in the big leagues

Cobb was the sport's all-time leader in games played (3,305), at-bats (11,429), runs (2,246), hits (4,189), total bases (5,854), and batting average (.367). Not only is Ty Cobb still the record holder for career batting average, but Ichiro Suzuki was the last player to hit .366 or above in a single season back in 2004.

The Tigers legend is still a fascinating individual even after all these years, as opinions on his legacy are still being debated.

Expand Tweet

After winning 12 batting titles, Cobb played in 24 MLB seasons between 1905 and 1928. He currently holds the record for the highest career-hitting average (.366). From 1907 to 1909, he participated in three World Series in a row, but the Tigers were unable to win any of them.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.