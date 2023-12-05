Inside Blake Snell's former $1,435,805 waterfront Florida mansion ft. jet ski lifts & a pool with a twist

Blake Snell, one of the top free-agent starting pitchers in the MLB this offseason, is looking for a new team. Although his final destination is still unclear, Snell has only ever played for clubs in warm climates.

The left-handed starter was in his third season with the San Diego Padres in 2023. Snell went 14-9 with a league-best 2.25 ERA in 32 starts. Snell received his second Cy Young Award following the campaign.

"Blake Snell with three pitches over a 20% SwStr% in 2023 is wild" - Michael Simione

The Seattle native's first Cy Young honor came as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays. Snell arrived in San Diego via trade before the 2021 season. Blake Snell had to say goodbye to one of his most valued things as a result of the deal.

In April 2021, Snell sold his beachfront home in St. Petersburg for $1.435 million. The 2,952-square-foot abode featured four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additionally, the home came equipped with a 7,000-pound boat lift and two 5,000-pound jetski lifts.

via CLTampa

The open-concept living space features vibrant colors and enormous windows that enable the Florida sun to shine in. The backyard also includes a fantastic swimming pool with an arch. According to Snell, he spent $200,000 on the garden alone.

Despite the outstanding 2023 campaign from Snell, he is a luxury that the San Diego Padres can no longer afford. Under long-term commitments to Fernando Tatis, Manny Machado, and Xander Bogaerts, the type of money that Blake Snell will be asking for exceeds the team's current reserves.

Blake Snell's new home will befit a 2-time Cy Young winner

As an avid water sportsman, it is not an unreasonable assumption that Snell will want to join a team located somewhere warm and near water. It is also likely that whichever team signs Snell will be pleased to have him.

Expected to gain a lot of offers, do not be surprised for a team like the Los Angeles Dodgers or even Snell's hometown Seattle Mariners to make a play for him.

