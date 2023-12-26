Inside Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun's former $4,850,000 Mediterranean-style Malibu mansion with movie theater and panoramic ocean views

For 14 seasons, Ryan Braun served as an integral part of the Milwaukee Brewers. Regarded as one of the best hitters of his time, Braun also knew how to keep things spiffy on the home front.

In 2009, just as Braun was achieving elite status level in MLB, the then-25-year-old bought a stunning mansion in Malibu, California. Mere miles from Braun's hometown of Mission Hills, the sale was completed for $4.85 million, saving the property from foreclosure.

The expansive five-bedroom, four-bathroom home is set on an acre of property. The outside features a barbecue pit and a swimming pool, while the interior is decked out with three fireplaces with travertine and hardwood flooring. In the garden, a guest house is set up with a movie theater as well as an additional bedroom.

After being selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the first round of the 2005 draft, Ryan Braun made his debut with the team in 2007. That year, he hit .324/.370/.634 with 34 home runs and 97 RBIs to win the NL Rookie of the Year Award.

In 2011, Braun hit a 450-foot home run against the Florida Marlins. In all, Braun finished the 2011 season with a slashline of .332/.397/.597 with 33 home runs and 111 RBIs. On account of his tremendous performance, Braun was awarded the NL MVP Award for that year.

"September 23, 2011: At Miller Park, the Brewers beat the Marlins 4-1 powered by a Ryan Braun 3-run HR in the bottom of the 8th. Milwaukee would clinch the NL Central title 20 minutes later when the Cardinals lost to the Cubs. Their first division title since 1982." - This Day in Sports Clips

In July 2013, Braun was suspended for the remainder of the season after he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

The revelations came around the same time that New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez was imbued in his Biogenesis scandal. Braun's reputation suffered considerably, and he retired from baseball in 2020.

Ryan Braun's home is fitting for one of the most dominant players of all time

Despite his issues with steroid use, Ryan Braun was still an exceptionally talented athlete who won five Silver Sluggers and five All-Star designations across his career. His sprawling home became his primary residence after he retired in 2020, and his legacy will likely remain in Milwaukee for a long time.

