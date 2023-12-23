Inside Cardinals icon Yadier Molina’s $2,200,000 Missouri Mansion ft. beautifully landscaped backyard with pool and stone bridge

Former Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina once bought a mansion in Creve Coeur, Missouri. In 2015, the 10x All-Star and his wife, Wanda Torres, acquired this place just three years after signing a $75 million five-year contract with the Cardinals.

The mansion was originally built in 2009 on 1.08 acres. The Puerto Rican spent almost $2,230,000 on this property. It is spread around 9,039 square feet and comprises six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms.

Yadier Molina's Missouri mansion (credits: realtor.com)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This place also has an indoor batting cage with netting, padded walls, and enough green decor to give an on-field experience. Other than this, the mansion also features a private pool in the backyard along with a stone bridge.

Inside Yadier Molina's Missouri mansion (credits: bizjournals.com) Yadier Molina in Cardinals shirt (credits: Pinterest)

Before moving into this stately beauty, the couple sold their previous residence in Caseyville, Illinois. It was a 6,442 square feet property and they received almost $1,500,000.

A glimpse at Yadier Molina's career at St. Louis Cardinals

Often termed as one of the best defensive catchers of all time, Yadier Molina spent his 19-year baseball career with the Cardinals. His first chance as a catcher for his side came after Mike Matheny was sent to the disabled list due to a rib injury.

He made his debut in MLB in 2004. In the first season for the Redbirds, the Puerto Rican had 51 regular-season appearances, where he batted .267 with two home runs. He also had 15 RBIs in 151 plate appearances.

Yadier Molina in Cardinals shirt (credits: the spokesperson review)

In the following season, when Matheny joined the Giants, Molina cemented his place in the Cardinals' roster. However, in 2005, due to injuries, his offensive play took a nose dive. In 114 games, he had a .252 batting average with eight home runs. He had 49 RBIs with just 30 strikeouts in 421 plate appearances.

In 2006, he helped his side win the World Series Championship, the first of his career. He had a batting average of .358, .424 on-base percentage, two home runs, and eight RBIs in 16 games.

During his career-long stay at St. Louis, Yadier won 2 World Series. His excellent performance for his side also gained him 10 All-Star game call-ups in his career. The legendary catcher has also won 9 Golden Glove awards. His accolades also include one Silver Slugger award and a Roberto Clemente Award.

Yadier Molina (credits: Youtube)

In May 2022, the star won his 203rd game as a starting battery, setting a new record in MLB. In October of the same year, the star catcher played the final game of his career, although it wasn't a happy ending for the star as they lost the game against the Phillies 2-0 in the Wild Card series.

In his final season, he batted .214/.233/.302 in 262 at-bats. He was also named the slowest player in MLB, with a sprint speed of just 21.8 feet per second.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.