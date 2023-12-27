Inside Dexter Fowler’s former $2,600,000 Town and Country mansion, with a Cardinals-inspired gym retreat, and a high-tech hyperbaric chamber

Dexter Fowler used to live in St. Louis when he played with the St. Louis Cardinals. Eventually, he would be traded and have to sell his stunning home in the area. Since he no longer lived there, the house truly served no purpose. It was an incredible property, though.

The Town and Country mansion was described as a "realtor's dream," and it was worth $2.6 million when he sold it. The 8,600-square-foot home has 5 bedrooms and 6.5 baths.

Check out Dexter Fowler's incredible former house

Dexter Fowler has had a few very nice homes during his MLB career. The superstar outfielder had one in St. Louis that was jaw-dropping.

Inside Dexter Fowler's former mansion (Image via KDSK on YouTube)

Julie Pfeifer of Boutique Realty said this about the listing via KSDK:

"These sellers came in and professionally designed it from the most amazing Restoration Hardware fixtures you've ever seen. Their taste is just… I wish I could just take a page from her book. The amount of interest and people who were so interested to see it, and purchasing it, it goes to show the seller's knocked one out of the ballpark on this one."

Lindsay Bosworth of Boutique Realty also added that one of the bedrooms upstairs is a premier bedroom with a large walk-in closet and a wet room that has a bath tub inside the shower.

Inside Dexter Fowler's former mansion (Image via KDSK on YouTube)

She also said that it was perfect for an athlete or a Cardinals fan:

“You go into the gym, you see the logo, Dexter Fowler's logo, and a refrigerator he's been gifted from the Cardinals. There's a hyperbaric chamber for recovery.”

An iPad controls the house's lighting, music and more. There is also a theater room on the lower level with a unique wall that has "cork finishing on it that absorbs the sound from watching a movie."

Inside Dexter Fowler's former mansion (Image via KDSK on YouTube)

It's truly a stunning home, and it's a shame that Fowler had to sell. It was custom for him and it had everything he could possibly need, but he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers and had to relocate across the country.

