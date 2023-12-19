Inside Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy's $4,800,000 L.A. farmhouse featuring spa-inspired bath, a luxurious setting inspired by growing family needs

Max Muncy and his family recently welcomed another child, and they felt the need to relocate as a result. With a growing family, the home they were in just wasn't cutting it, so they opted for something else and found a beautiful option in Los Angeles.

The Muncy family paid just under $4.8 million for the modern farmhouse-style structure. The house was recently built and originally designed by Core Homes. The house was built on about a one-quarter-acre parcel that is surrounded by walls and gates for protection.

Check out the stunning home that belongs to Max Muncy

The Los Angeles Dodgers star's home is white and gray wood-sided and has a massive driveway at the front that drives right up to a spacious two-car garage. Inside, it is even more stunning.

It features six bedrooms and seven baths, plenty for his growing family. Those are placed around the 5,400-square-foot two-level living space that has blonde hardwood floors and high wood-beam ceilings.

Continuing on, the farmhouse utilizes an open-concept floorplan and is accentuated by a formal dining area with a wet bar. There is also a family room featuring a stunning fireplace.

Max Muncy's home is absolutely stunning (via robbreportrealestate on Instagram)

Pocketing glass doors lead out to a partially covered dining area outside. The nearby kitchen is customized with cabinetry, beautiful quartz countertops, a central island with a breakfast counter, two apron sinks, Thermador appliances and a huge walk-in pantry.

Heading up the stairs, there is a big master bedroom with a fireside seating area, personal balcony, two walk-in closets, and a magnificent bathroom with a soaking tub nestled alongside a large glass shower. The Muncy home also has a home movie theater, a barbecue and bar setup, as well as a pool and spa.

To top it all off, a detached one-bedroom, one-bath accessory dwelling unit is also present on the property. It comes with a living room with a fireplace, a kitchen and an office or exercise room.

