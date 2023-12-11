Inside Dodgers RF Jason Heyward's $5,900,000 Gold Coast mansion fitted with a wet bar, five-stop elevator, and more

In October 2020, then-Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward purchased a stunning six-bed mansion for the price of $5.9 million. The stunning newly built mansion is located in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

Jason Heyward's house (Image via Chicago Tribune)

Heyward’s house sits on an oversized, 150-foot parcel and has six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms to go with the six bedrooms. The beautiful house comes in at a whopping 7,430 square feet.

Other home features include a pristine five-stop elevator, a paneled living room as well as a large dining room with a nearby wet bar. The main bedroom suite has a sitting room that features a breathtaking fireplace and a useful mud room.

Heyward, who is now with the Los Angeles Dodgers, also has a lower level in his home that comes with a modern media room, another bar and a wine cellar to boot. The stunning home also has two rooftop terraces, as well as a massive four-car garage to top it all off.

Jason Heyward looking for a new World Series ring

Jason Heyward has been with the Cubs, Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals. He's won a ring with one team, the Cubs in 2016. Being with the Dodgers inherently comes with a World Series shot these days, but especially so in 2024.

Jason Heyward is back with the Dodgers

The Dodgers just signed Shohei Ohtani, adding him to a 100-win roster that was already a genuine contender. The two-way phenom comes over for the next decade, so the window is wide open.

Heyward has been a contributing member for the Dodgers, and he's likely pleased with the addition of Ohtani. Most players would be thrilled to add a generational talent like Ohtani no matter what.

The odds for the Dodgers to win it all skyrocketed after signing Ohtani. They're the favorites moving forward, and the odds might only continue to increase. They have reported interest in Yoshinobu Yamamoto, so they're likely not done adding to their roster with Heyward, Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts.

