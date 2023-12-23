Inside Dodgers star Chase Utley and wife Jennifer’s heavenly two-acre former Pennsylvania mansion that hit the market at $3,450,000

Chase Utley and his wife Jennifer Utley spent some amazing years in Philadelphia when Chase was playing for the Phillies. He spent 13 of his 16 illustrious seasons in the MLB with Philadelphia, where he won his maiden and the only Fall Classic title of his playing career.

Interiors of the Utley's mansion in Penn

Utley was a fan favorite and loved to live in Philly. The Utleys purchased a beautiful mansion in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 2014, only to put it on sale two years later for a whopping $3.25 million after getting traded to the LA Dodgers midseason. Chase and Jennifer Utley were eager to seal the deal on the Penn mansion once they saw it, and Chase went ahead and purchased this mammoth mansion.

The open floor plan of the custom-built stucco exterior house is ideal for pleasant family living in California style. Among the largest estates in Gladwyne, the two-acre house is situated in a Cul-de-Sac.

There are six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms in the 8,141-square-foot house. The Utleys are hesitant to list the house for sale despite having recently completed a gut renovation and the home's quiet, private setting.

Interiors of the Utkey's mansion in Pennsylvania, featuring an indoor heated pool

"Both Chase and I grew up in California, where there's more openness in living spaces. Functionality and comfort are important to us. We've lived in and loved the home for two seasons, and we will definitely miss it" - Jennifer Utley on the Pennsylvania Mansion

Outside swimming pool at the mansion

Chase Utley is a Phillies legend itching to etch his name into Cooperstown

Chase Utley, a former standout for the Philadelphia Phillies, is not far behind in the early results for the 2024 Class of the Baseball Hall of Fame. Utley has received 60% of the vote thus far. The BBWAA's Hall of Fame ballot tracker has compiled the first 25 Hall of Fame ballots. Utley is included on 15 of the 25 ballots. Induction requires 75% voting for the candidate.

"OTD in 2003, Chase Utley recorded his first career hit - a grand slam" - MLBStats

Chase Utley finished with the following stats: 1,885 hits, 411 doubles, 259 home runs, 1,025 RBI, 1,103 runs, and 154 stolen bases. At the plate, he hit.275/.358/.465. He was a part of the Phillies 2008 World Series victory. In addition to being a six-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger, he placed three times in the Top 10 of the MVP voting.

