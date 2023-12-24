Inside ex-Angels star C.J. Wilson and wife Lisalla Montenegro's former $2,370,000 ocean-view mansion with luxurious retreat

Former Los Angeles Angels pitcher C.J. Wilson and his wife, Lisalla Montenegro, once owned a luxurious mansion in Corona del Mar, California. In 2015, the couple paid around $2,370,000 for this property in the Spyglass Hill neighborhood.

However, Wilson sold the mansion for $2,650,000 in 2017. This was nearly a year after retiring in 2016 following season-ending shoulder surgery.

The mansion was originally built in 1976 and later remodeled. It has a living space of roughly 3,400 square feet and comprises five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Other than that, it has a family room and an eat-in kitchen.

Inside C.J. Wilson's former Corona del Mar mansion (Credits: Redfin)

The living room features a fireplace, and the mansion has hardwood and marble floors. Whitewashed countertops and French maple cabinets highlight the updated kitchen.

The opulent retreat also comes with two walk-in closets, a dedicated dressing area and a private balcony. It also has an outside swimming pool, along with a spa and an extensive patio place.

A look at C.J. Wilson's career with LA Angels

C.J. Wilson joined the Los Angeles Angels from the Texas Rangers in December 2011 after agreeing to a five-year deal worth $77,500,000.

Wilson and teammate Ernesto Frieri pitched a one-hit, 5-0 shutout against the Oakland A's in May 2012. Wilson struck out eight while allowing two walks and one single in eight innings. He made his second MLB All-Star game in 2012 after successfully going 9–5 with a 2.43 ERA for the Angels.

Wilson went 13–10 in 34 starts in 2012. He continued this good run in the next season as well. In 2013, the pitcher won a career-best 17 games and lowered his ERA to 3.39.

CJ Wilson of the LA Angels (credits: SI.com)

However, things took a nosedive for him in the next season. He finished with an ERA of 4.51 and led the majors in walks with 85. He had an average of less than six innings per start, which was due to his high pitch count.

Things worsened in 2015, as his season was cut short in August, after starting only 21 games, due to an elbow injury. C.J. Wilson chose to have surgery. He was sent to the disabled list in 2016, for recovering from the shoulder and elbow surgery. Later he shortly retired after going for another season-ending shoulder operation.

