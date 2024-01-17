Inside ex-Cubs icon Sammy Sosa's former $17,250,000 Golden Beach mansion featuring sweeping oceanfront pool overlooking Atlantic panoramas

Former right fielder Sammy Sosa played 18 seasons in Major League Baseball but is best known for his stint with the Chicago Cubs. The 55-year-old has amassed a net worth of $70 million over the years through his playing career, business ventures and real estate properties.

Sosa once owned a Golden Beach mansion in Miami, which he sold in Mar. 2016 for $9.15 million. According to Miles Goldstein Real Estate, he sold the mansion for personal reasons and also has another residence nearby.

The mansion was relisted shortly by the new owners for $13.25 million, but they delisted the property in Jan. 2017. The new owner made renovations and again listed the property in Dec. that year for $17.25 million.

Spanning 7,156 square feet, the luxurious oceanfront abode has seven bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms. The description from Goldstein describes an open floor design, 75 feet of immediate ocean frontage and magnificent ocean views.

"It’s a turn-key and has been fully furnished, down to the linens and towels. You don’t even need to bring your own toothbrush," said listing agent Alexander Goldstein.

Moreover, the listing agent added that the owner, who bought the property for investment purposes, spent a year and a half renovating it.

The renovated home features a big master suite with its own terrace overlooking the ocean, a central courtyard and an outdoor pool facing the Atlantic Ocean.

Where is Sammy Sosa from, and what are his baseball accolades?

Sammy Sosa was born in Batey community, Consuelo, but his registered birthplace is San Pedro de Macorís, Dominican Republic, which was the largest town nearby. Among his close friends and family, he goes by the name of 'Mikey.'

He played for the Texas Rangers (1989–2007), Chicago White Sox (1989–1991), Chicago Cubs (1992–2004) and Baltimore Orioles (2005). Sosa had seven All-Star selections, an NL MVP (1998), six Silver Slugger Awards, the NL Hank Aaron Award (1999) and the Roberto Clemente Award in 1998.

According to the New York Times, in June 2009, Sammy Sosa tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs in 2003, amid baseball's steroids scandal. That impacted his Hall of Fame candidacy, as he only received 18.5% of the votes on the 2022 ballot.

