Inside ex-MLB LF Gary Matthews Jr.'s former $22,000,000 custom-built Newport Beach mansion ft. infinity-edge swimming pool & yacht-filled waters

Former Los Angeles Angels left fielder Gary Matthews Jr. paid $3 million for land in Newport Beach in 2013, which he used to build a mansion with the help of architect Carlton Graham. In 2023, he put the mansion on the market for $22 million.

Screenshot of Matthews' house from YouTube

The entire house has beautiful, perfect matte finishes, with clerestory windows, imported limestone, and high-beamed oak ceilings. The four-bedroom, seven-bathroom property features a contemporary center-island kitchen, an open-area common room with a wall fireplace, and light-filled living areas.

Screenshot of Gary Matthews' house from YouTube

A wine cellar with a tasting area, a glass-enclosed trophy room, a wet bar, and an office are located in the lower-level lounge inside the mansion. An infinity-edge pool, with a small courtyard entrance and spa, completes the lounging area outside the mansion.

Screenshot of Matthews' house from YouTube

Matthews has other homes in the same area, one of which is a single-level home in the Cameo Highlands that he put on the market for sale in 2014, with an asking price of $3.55 million last year.

Screenshot of Matthews' house from YouTube

Screenshot of Matthews' house from YouTube

Take a look at the video tour:

When Gary Matthews Jr. discussed the pressure of playing in the MLB

Gary Matthews Jr. is the son of Gary Matthews Sr., who played 16 seasons with five different teams in the big leagues. Sr. earned his career's only All-Star nod in 1979 and then joined the broadcasting team of the Philadelphia Phillies after hanging up his cleats in 1987 with the Seattle Mariners.

Speaking on the "Major League Beginnings" podcast in 2021, Matthews Jr. talked about how he handled the pressure of playing in the MLB after his father's amazing career:

"One of the really cool things my parents did for me at a very young age was they seperated family from the game. My mother explained to me that this is family business but the most important thing is family."

Furthermore, he thanked his parents and said:

"So, when your parents kind of set that up for you at 10 or 12 years old, it gives you an opporunity to see that look [this] is great but at some point this is going to end."

Gary Matthews Jr. spent 11 seasons in the MLB playing for seven different teams and produced some amazing highlight reels in the outfield, showcasing his athleticism and agility in the left field.

