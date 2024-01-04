Inside ex-MLB star Yadier Molina's former $15,750,000 Puerto Rico mansion, now owned by UFC sensation Jake Paul

Former St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina played his entire 19-year MLB career with the team. Known as one of the best defensive catchers in the game, Molina won nine Rawlings Gold Gloves and six Fielding Bible Awards. The 10-time All-Star catcher amassed a net worth of $65 million through player salaries, real estate investments and endorsement deals.

Earlier this year, Molina offloaded his Puerto Rico mansion situated in the San Juan area. He sold it to American boxer Jake Paul for $15.75 million, per The Caribbean Realty Group. The house was initially listed at $19.995 million, but the catcher changed the price while selling it to the boxer.

The two-story luxurious abode was built in 2021 and houses eight bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and two 1/2 bathrooms. Moreover, the palace also has a fitness center and a luxury pool.

Spanning over 12,000 square feet, the real estate also has an elevator, a wet bar, a dry bar and a six-car garage.

Yadier Molina's former mansion. Credit:The Caribbean Realty Group

Yadier Molina's baseball career

Hailing from Bayamón, Puerto Rico, Yadier Molina was picked in the fourth round of the 2000 MLB Draft by the Cardinals. However, he made his major league debut four years later, on June 3, 2004. In his debut season, he appeared in 51 games, hitting .267 with two home runs and 15 RBIs.

As he garnered more and more games, he improved his offensive limitations and turned into an in-club leader for the Cardinals. With the team, he earned 10-AllStar selections (2009–2015, 2017, 2018, 2021), two World Series championships (2006, 2011), nine Gold Glove Awards (2008–2015, 2018), a Silver Slugger Award (2013) and a Roberto Clemente Award (2018).

Over his 19-year career, Molina hit .277, compiling 2,168 hits, 176 home runs and 1,022 RBIs.

On the international front, he won two silver medals representing Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic (2013, 2017). Moreover, he was the manager of the national side in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

