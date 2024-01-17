Inside ex-Nationals star Jayson Werth's $5,700,000 mansion, laced with high-tech wonders boasting flight simulator & radiation-proof room

Former outfielder Jayson Werth played 15 seasons in Major League Baseball and won a World Series with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008. Over the years, Werth has amassed a net worth of $75 million through his playing career, business ventures and real estate properties.

Among those real estate properties, the outfielder once had a four-acre mansion in McLean, Virginia, which he sold for $5.7 million in 2021. The 15,000-square-foot property was initially listed for $6.5 million in the spring of that year, according to BrightMLS.

This estate was built by George Sagatov, a luxury home builder in Northern Virginia, in 2003. The former Nats player purchased the property in 2011 for $6,550,000 from businessman William Franke.

Jayson Werth transformed it with a batting cage, gym area, flight simulator and a radiation-proof chamber. The gated property has six bedrooms, six bathrooms and three half-bathrooms. The grand room has floor-to-ceiling windows with an opening to the chef's kitchen.

The master bedroom includes radiant floor heating, dual walk-in closets and a sitting space with a fireplace. The marble-tiled master bathroom features a soaking tub with jets, a marble-lined shower with three shower heads and a built-in bench.

There's a wine cellar, a game room, a gym, a renovated swimming pool, six parking garages, two guesthouses and two additional bedrooms on the lower level. There are two smokers, double burners, a refrigerator and a television.

Jayson Werth's MLB career

Hailing from Springfield, Illinois, Jayson Werth got a scholarship to play college baseball for the Georgia Bulldogs, but he turned that offer down after the Baltimore Orioles had drafted him in 1997.

He played with the Orioles minor system and was eventually traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2001. He made his MLB debut on Sept. 2, 2002, with the Blue Jays and spent time between minors and majors before he was traded to the LA Dodgers in 2004.

However, Werth's tenure with the Dodgers was marred by injury, as he suffered a torn ulnotriquetral ligament that ruled him out for the entire 2006 season. His best year came in 2009, when he earned his only All-Star selection, hitting .268 and setting career highs with 36 home runs, 99 RBI, 26 doubles, 91 walks and 153 hits.

In Dec. 2010, Jayson Werth signed a seven-year, $126 million contract with the Washington Nationals. He put up impressive numbers in 2013, batting .318 with 25 homers. However, he struggled with injuries in 2015, which hampered his output.

He signed a minor league contract with the Seattle Mariners in 2018 but never returned to the majors.

