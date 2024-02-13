Inside ex-Reds star Brandon Phillips' $222,100 custom Audi R8 sporting exquisite purple finish & carbon fiber wheels

Former Cincinnati Reds infielder Brandon Phillips was a three-time All-Star who last featured in an MLB game on Sept. 30, 2018 for the Red Sox. After that, he entered free agency and went on to play in the Pacific Association, Mexican League and Yinzer Baseball Confederacy.

Off the field, he is the owner of a customized Audi R8 sporting an exquisite purple finish and carbon fiber wheels, giving the luxurious four-wheel a sporty feel.

According to the car section of US News, the 2023 edition of the Audi R8 is priced at $222,100. This all-wheel drive is one of the last to have a thunderous V10 engine. The two-seat sports car has a rapid acceleration on the back of 602 horsepower.

However, on the downside, it has a small cargo area, relatively few driver assistant features and is comparatively expensive compared to other sports cars.

Brandon Phillips on the 2023–24 Hall of Fame ballot

Twelve former MLB players are set to enter the 2023–24 Hall of Fame ballot as the voters will decide whether they deserve the place among baseball greats. The players are as follows:

Jose Bautista Adrian Beltre Bartolo Colon Adrián González Matt Holliday Victor Martinez Joe Mauer Brandon Phillips José Reyes James Shields Chase Utley David Wright

Brandon Phillips had a career .275 hitters, including 2,029 hits, 211 home runs and 951 RBIs. His best season came in 2007, when he slashed for .288/.331/.485, with a .816 OPS. He blasted 30 home runs, 94 RBIs and stole 32 bases.

On the back of this season, he received a four-year, $27 million extension on February 15, 2008. However, in terms of WAR, his best season was in 2011, where he batted .300, including 18 home runs and 14 stolen bases, with an OPS of .810.

Apart from his three All-Star selections, he won four Gold Glove Awards (2008, 2010, 2011, 2013) and a Silver Slugger Award (2011). On the personal front, he has a daughter named Bailey Quinn Phillips with fitness model and professional wrestler Jade Cargill.

