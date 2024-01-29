What did Jade Cargill's daughter do when her mother debuted at the Royal Rumble? Looking at the heartwarming reaction

Jade Cargill was one of the major surprises in this year's WWE Royal Rumble event. After being signed with the company for months, her long-awaited in-ring debuted finally occurred during the women's Rumble match. Many fans and professionals were impressed with her performance, but someone special was cheering her on during the bout.

Jade Cargill signed with WWE in September 2023 and began training at the Performance Center shortly after. She made her first television appearance on the Fastlane pre-show and appeared backstage on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. However, fans only saw her in action at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble bout.

During Jade's entrance in the Rumble, photos from the audience showcased her daughter, Bailey Quinn, carried by her father, former Major League Baseball player Brandon Phillips. During her entrance, her daughter was seen putting her fists up in the air while her husband filmed her.

Cargill entered at number 28 and faced off with Bianca Belair and Nia Jax, the latter of whom she later eliminated. She was one of the final four contestants of the match, joined by Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, and the eventual winner, Bayley.

What did WWE reportedly think of Jade Cargill's in-ring debut at the Women's Royal Rumble?

Jade Cargill had an amazing showing at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble

Fans were hyped after seeing the former AEW star finally perform inside a WWE ring and her spots against Belair and Jax. However, one report suggests otherwise.

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, some staff from the Stamford-based promotion had concerns regarding Jade as she had difficulty remembering stuff. Due to this, she has to perform with veteran female stars and get herself ready.

"I was told that she has a hard time remembering a lot of stuff. And so she needs to get out there and start doing a bunch of matches with veteran WWE women on the road. Get her ready. If she’s going to make her big WrestleMania debut."

Despite this, professionals praised the 31-year-old before and after her appearance at the Royal Rumble by professionals. A couple of them include Natalya, who trained her, and Triple H.

What did Triple H say about Jade Cargill's WWE in-ring debut?

Triple H was more than proud of the women's division during the rumble. He posted pictures with Jade, Naomi, and Liv Morgan. The Chief Content Officer stated that the division was altered after they joined, and their momentum will be unstoppable.

It will be interesting to see when fans will see Jade in action next on WWE.

