WWE Superstar Natalya explains how Jade Cargill earned her respect (Exclusive)

Although Jade Cargill has yet to have her debut match in WWE, she has apparently already earned Natalya's respect.

The former TBS Champion was one of the biggest names in AEW during her time there, building up an impressive winning streak that was broken by Kris Statlander. Since she arrived at WWE last September, she has been training at the Performance Center amid heavy anticipation of a debut match.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae ahead of Royal Rumble, Natalya praised the former AEW star and explained how Jade had gained her respect.

"Jade [Cargill] is gonna blow everybody away. I think she is really passionate about this. I think she is gonna be good, I think she is gonna be really good. What really impressed me with Jade is that when she approached me about coming to train with us in the dungeon, she had just lost her mom. And I just felt like that showed... She was going probably one of the most difficult things a person could go through, but she was still showing so much passion for this and wanting to do this, and so much focus and so much drive. It really made me respect her even more," said Nattie. [From 01:10 onwards]

Triple H has previously commented on Jade Cargill's future in WWE

According to Triple H, Jade Cargill is yet to be ready to handle everything that comes with being featured on WWE programming.

Speaking at the official Press Conference after Survivor Series last year, Hunter stated:

"When she [Jade Cargill] came in, we talked about her development and where she would land but what the development was... I wanna make sure whatever is thrown at Jade Cargill, she's ready. And at no fault of her own, I think she was limited in that, right? So, the idea is, we exposed her, we made her be seen...people are understanding and they're waiting and they're excited for her to come and when she does, it's going to be massive," Triple H said.

As of now, it remains to be seen if she will make an appearance at the upcoming Royal Rumble.

