Inside ex-Yankee Nick Swisher and wife JoAnna Garcia's former $2,960,000 Tampa mansion with opulent amenities like free-form pool & mahogany elevator

Former Yankees ace Nick Swisher and actress wife JoAnna Garcia Swisher sold their Tampa Bay mansion for $3 million in 2021. In 2010, the year they married, the pair paid $2.96 million for the property.

The asking price seems appropriate, even though the house's value hasn't increased much during the last ten years. The house is still up for sale after being listed for less than two weeks. The Mediterranean mansion, constructed in 2009, of 7,495 square feet, has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and four half bathrooms.

Image source: Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

The house is in the guard-gated country club neighborhood of Avila. It occupies about an acre and is reached via a paved circular road. A three-story rotunda with a striking marble and ornamental iron stairway leads to the main-level rooms. They provide views of the beautifully planted gardens that greet guests as they exit the house through the arched double doors.

Image Source: Apartment Therapy

The expansive interior includes a breakfast counter, a chef's gourmet kitchen with an island and seating, a dining space and a living area. A formal office, a master suite downstairs, a guest suite and a powder room with wallpaper featuring dogs are among the other attractions of the house.

Image Source: Realtor.com

There are three more en suite bedrooms and balconies, along with a Juliet balcony, accessible by a mahogany lift, upstairs. A theatre area with a bar for entertainment and a half-bathroom are also included on this level. A dog wash is located in the laundry area.

Image Source: TMZ

According to Variety, the couple has also flipped two properties in Los Angeles. One was a renovated villa in Beverly Hills that they bought for under $6 million less than two years ago and sold for $10.3 million last month.

Nick Swisher and his wife, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, live in a beautiful home in Southern California

While filming a TV show in Atlanta in 2017, 2009 Fall Classic champion Nick Swisher and his actress wife fell for the location. On their first visit to the lake hamlet, located about 85 miles southeast of the state capital, they felt an instant connection to the place.

"We fell in love immediately," JoAnne Swisher said.

The couple tried living by the lake last year while JoAnne Swisher filmed the second season of the Netflix series Sweet Magnolias in Covington, Washington. They sold the residence after just a month's rental ownership.

"JoAnna Garcia Swisher's Happy Home On Georgia's Lake Oconee" - moondaughter72

When JoAnna and Nick Swisher initially arrived at the house by boat, they saw it had everything one could dream of. The mansion had easy access to the lake, a large back porch ready for al fresco dining and plenty of space for guests.

