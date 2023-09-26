Nick Swisher gave baseball fans some incredible experiences over his twelve years as a professional player. Swisher also made an outstanding cameo appearance while playing for the New York Yankees.

In 2010, Nick Swisher had his most well-liked TV cameo on the "How I Met Your Mother" episode "The Perfect Week."

The former World Series champion shared the fascinating story behind his surprising TV cameo while speaking to "batboysbaseball":

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It was epic. One of the most amazing opportunities that I've had a chance to do. ... There's a million light hanging from the ceilings, these different rooms set up. ... It was just one of those magical moments.

"It's something I'll never forget."

"@yourboyswish shares his How I Met Your Mother experience🤣🔥this might be our FAVORITE show of all time💯and Swish appeared in the BEST episode⚾️revolving around baseball jokes and featuring Jim Nantz as well👀what’s your favorite HIMYM episode?!🤔"

Expand Tweet

In the episode, Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) tries to hook up with seven different ladies over the course of a week.

Division Series - Cleveland Guardians v New York Yankees - Game One

Barney is seeking to land his seventh and last woman of the week during the scene. At the moment that his friend Lily says, "There is no such thing as a jinx," Swisher appears.

At the time, Swisher was the reigning World Series champion, after his New York Yankees defeated the Philadelphia Phillies to claim their 27th championship.

Nick Swisher's career background

Nick Swisher started out playing for the Oakland Athletics. He had a .236 batting average, 21 home runs, and 74 RBIs in 2006, which helped him place sixth in the AL Rookie of the Year vote.

After four seasons in Oakland, Swisher played for the Chicago White Sox in 2008, then the Yankees from 2009-2012, before moving to the Cleveland Indians and then finishing his career after the 2015 season with the Atlanta Braves.

The 2010 All-Star ended his career in 2015 with 245 home runs, 803 RBIs, and a career batting average of .249.