Inside former White Sox star Alexei Ramirez's $70,395 2016 F-TYPE Jaguar with jaw-dropping $25,000 'chameleon' customization

Although Alexei Ramirez' time in MLB could have been longer, the Cuban infielder was sure to make the most of it. In addition to picking up some distinctions during his nine-year career, Ramirez also flashed some style.

Ramirez grew up in Cuba, where the top baseball players earn less than minimum wage in most US States. As such, upon his defection in 2007 and subsequent MLB debut in 2008, the then-26 year-old unlocked an entirely new world.

"#OTD in 2008, the South Side erupted after Alexei Ramírez hit his fourth grand slam of the season" - Sox on 35th

After inking a four-year deal worth $8 million with the Chicago White Sox ahead of the 2008 season, Alexei Ramirez showed that adjusting to life in MLB was not an issue for him. In his freshman campaign, Ramirez hit .290/.317/.475 with 21 home runs and 77 RBIs, finishing second in that year's AL Rookie of the Year race.

After winning a Silver Slugger Award in 2010, Ramirez was extended in 2011 under the terms of a four-year, $32.5 million deal. In 2015, Ramirez won another Silver Slugger after hitting 15 home runs and 74 RBIs. As such, it was time to celebrate.

In late 2015, Ramirez purchased a F-Type Jaguar for $70,395. Unable to decide what color he wanted the car to be, Alexei Ramirez reportedly dropped an additional $25,000 to get the exterior coated in thermochronic paint that changes colors.

"MLB's Alexei Ramirez -- I Spent $25k ... To Make My Car A Chameleon (VIDEO): This.Is.Awesome ... White Sox star…" - coupsleader

Despite his new and slick wheels, Ramirez' numbers began to tail off shortly after the high-profile purchase. In 2016, he joined the San Diego Padres, and hit .240 before deciding to sign a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2017. Upon becoming a free agent at the end of that year, Alexei Ramirez decided to go play in Mexico, and retired completely in late 2020.

Alexei Ramirez' Chameleon car epitomizes MLB glamor

Even though he was not considered to be an elite player, the money that his MLB career afforded him was beyond the wildest extents of what would have been possible for Ramirez had he remained in Cuba. He may have wanted to stay in MLB longer, but the two-time Silver Slugger will always be able to remember that awesome car and its association with his time in the big leagues.

