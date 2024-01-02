Inside Hall of Fame pitcher Cy Young's $1,200,000 childhood home, an Ohio log cabin on 35 acres of tranquil grassland

Hall of Fame pitcher Cy Young had a stellar MLB career. A testament to that is the "Cy Young Award," bestowed to the best pitcher in both leagues. The right-handed pitcher was born in Gilmore, Ohio, and worked in his family farm before he entered the majors.

In 2021, Young's childhood home in Port Washington, Ohio, went for sale for $1.2 million. The property is 100 miles east of Columbus and the same distance south of Cleveland and is covered in grassland that spans 35 acres.

Over the years, the house has seen many upgrades, but according to Rebecca L. Terakedis of EXP Realty, the two-room cabin where Young once lived is still retained. The real estate includes a barn, a guest house, a pond and a studio.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Check out the photos here:

Former cabin house of Cy Young. Credit: YES-MLS

Cy Young's baseball accolades and achievements

Hailing from Gimore, Ohio, Cy Young made his major league debut with the Cleveland Spiders on Aug. 6, 1890, and stayed there till 1898.

In his illustrious career, he went on to play for the St. Louis Perfectos / Cardinals (1899–1901), the Boston Americans (1901–1908), the Cleveland Naps (1909–1911) and the Boston Rustlers (1911).

He holds numerous pitching records, including most career wins (511), innings pitched (7,356), games started (815) and complete games (749). Moreover, in five seasons, he led his league in victories and tossed three no-hitters, including a perfect game in 1904.

Young won the World Series in 1903 with the Boston Americans/Red Sox, who beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3. His pitching milestones include Triple Crown (1901), 5× Wins leader (1892, 1895, 1901–1903), 2× ERA leader (1892, 1901) and 2× Strikeout leader (1896, 1901).

Cy Young was enshrined in the Hall of Fame by his former teams, the Boston Red Sox and the Cleveland Guardians. Young was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1937.

He died at the age of 88 on Nov. 4, 1955, in Newcomerstown, Ohio. One year after his demise, the league honored him by naming the Cy Young Award after his name. The first recipient of the award was Don Newcombe.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.