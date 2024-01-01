Inside MLB great Lou Gehrig's former $1,500,000 New Rochelle mansion, just 14 miles north of Yankee Stadium

A four-bedroom home that used to belong to Lou Gehrig was sold again a year and a half ago. In July 2022, the house was put on the market for about $1.5 million and eventually changed hands, which it has done a few times since the late slugger owned it.

Take a look at Lou Gehrig's former mansion! (Image via CBS New York on YouTube)

A massive, updated kitchen with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances is located right beside the dining room. A primary bedroom includes stunning bay windows and a fireplace, as well as a very unique historical feature.

In the bathroom in the basement, a claw foot tub stood. It was probably the tub Lou Gehrig used to wash his uniforms during his playing days with the New York Yankees. The sellers restored the piece of history along with other renovations that boosted the price up from almost $600,000.

All about Lou Gehrig's former mansion

The 3,154-square-foot home that used to belong to the MLB World Series-winner is seated on 0.25 acres of land. It comes with a detached garage and a stunning backyard with lawn and patio. It is located just 14 miles to the north of the stadium Lou Gehrig used to play at.

The home's most recent seller Ali Credendino, who co-owned the property with her husband Jonathan, said via Mansion Global:

“We completely restored the home, especially the wood components. We uncovered two sets of pocket doors on the first floor that were original to the home but had been covered up. And we restored the cedar lap siding all around the house that there are photos of Lou Gehrig working on when he owned the home.”

Credendino also added that this was the second time they'd taken an interest in the home when it was for sale. They missed out the first time, but took the opportunity when it came back around:

“We viewed it in 2016 when it was on the market and there was a lot of buzz about it being so low priced. We were outbid, so when it came back on the market, we jumped on it. We started work literally the day we closed and continued consistently until the day before the open house.”

The home was sold in 2019 before again being listed in 2022, but it was completely renovated in that time.

