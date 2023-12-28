Inside Red Sox pitcher Kenley Jansen's former $6,500,000 Spanish-style estate equipped with spa delights

Kenley Jansen used to live in LA, where nice houses are something of a frequent occurrence. Nevertheless, the house the relief pitcher had was a stunning home with a ton of excellent features. What's more, the pitcher got a pretty tremendous deal on the price!

The reliever landed a deal on the Spanish-style estate, that has five bedrooms, 6.5 baths and 6,900 square feet in total. According to housing records, the home first came on the market in July of 2018 for $7.2 million. The cost was shortly thereafter reduced to $6.9 million before finally being sold for $6.5 million.

Inside the magnificent home that Kenley Jansen used to have

The inside of Kenley Jansen's beautiful home (Image via Dodgers/YouTube)

Kenley Jansen's house was originally constructed in 2005. It is a three-level home with a living room that has a coffered ceiling, a dining room with a magnificent fireplace as well as family room complete with a wet bar. There is also a chef’s kitchen that includes two refrigerators, two dishwashers and a large eating breakfast room.

The former Los Angeles Dodgers' star's lower level also has a wine cellar, media room and a garage. There are also two en suite bedrooms. Up the stairs is the master suite with an office, balcony and deck. There's also a spa, sauna, and steam room for relaxation. Outside, there is a large pool, a fire pit, a barbecue and a dining area.

Jansen now plays for the Boston Red Sox after leaving LA. He's been a key cog in their machine lately and is one of the best relievers of his era. Nevertheless, he had to move on from the stunning home he had in LA once he left the Dodgers.

