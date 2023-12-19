Inside MLB pitcher Dallas Keuchel's former $2,140,000 mansion featuring wet bars in the heart of Cubs country

With twelve seasons of MLB experience, pitcher Dallas Keuchel was once regarded as one of the most effective starters in baseball. Although the quality of his pitching has dwindled, Keuchel remains synonymous with a composed, calculated brand of pitching.

The Oklahoma native spent the first seven seasons of his career on the Houston Astros. In 2015, Keuchel went 20-8, putting up a 2.48 ERA across a league-high 232 innings, and recording a league-best 1.017 WHIP figure. In 2017, Keuchel also won the World Series in Houston.

"Dallas Keuchel at #Astros Championship Rally: "Houston, what the hell took us so long to win a World Series." Gives shout out to Justin Verlander." - Mark Berman

In 2018, Dallas Keuchel's contract with the Astros expired. After spending the 2019 season with the Atlanta Braves, the then 31-year old inked a three-year deal worth $55.5 million with the Chicago White Sox. The former Cy Young winner was hardly off the plane before he threw down on a new home in the Windy City.

On January 19, 2020, less than a month after signing, Keuchel paid $2.14 million for a new home in the upscale Lakeview area of Chicago's Northside, steps from Wrigley Field. The five-bedroom home may not have been as flashy as the dwellings of other MLB players, but the simple, yet classy interior design techniques made it look as homely as anywhere else.

Despite the cozy and chic new home, Dallas Keuchel's time with the Chicago White Sox did not yeild the same success as did his time with the Houston Astros. Between the shortened 2020 season and the 2021 season, Keuchel saw his ERA rise sharply from 1.99 to 5.28. In 2022, Keuchel's ERA stood at 7.88 through his first eight starts, leading to his release from the team in May.

Retirement a distinct possibility Dallas Keuchel in 2024

Once a commanding pitching force in the league, Keuchel has not posted an ERA under 5.50 since 2020. In 2023, the 6-foot-2 southpaw posted a 5.97 in ten appearances for the Minnesota Twins, and continues to languish in free agency since the season ended.

Although his early career held some distinct triumphs, it is becoming difficult to see a scenario in which any team extends an offer to Keuchel. It is unclear whether or not he sold his Lakeside home after leaving Chicago, but there would certainly be worse places to retire to.

