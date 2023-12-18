Inside Phillies pitcher Taijuan Walker's $8,000,000 Phoenix mansion, a heartwarming refuge closer to his mom

For Phillies ace Taijuan Walker, 2023 represented a year of significance. From suiting up with a brand new team to making a career-high number of starts, it's likely that the 31-year-old learned a lot.

Off the field, 2023 held other achievements for Walker. In August, he purchased a luxury home in Arizona for a truly eye-watering price. A former member of the D-Backs, Walker has some considerable ties to the area.

The 7,940 square foot home is located in Paradise Valley near Scottsdale, Arizona. The sprawling seven-bed, seven-bath mansion also features a gym, a pool and an outdoor basketball court. Inside, large windows invite light to kiss the white color scheme and the expansive, open design. To add to the draw, Taijuan Walker's mother apparently lives locally.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Photos Via Zillow

Photos Via Zillow

Photos Via Zillow

Photos Via Zillow

Photos Via Zillow

Originally from Louisiana, Walker made his MLB debut with the Seattle Mariners in 2013. After bouncing around from the D-Backs back to the Mariners and then to the Jays, Walker began playing with the Mets in 2021.

In his first season with the New York Mets, Walker put up a 2.66 ERA over the first half of the campaign to win his first All-Star designation. After he became a free agent last offseason, the 6-foot-4 right hander inked a four-year, $72 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, the largest of his career to date.

In his first season with the Phillies, Walker made a career-high 31 starts. Over that span, the 2010 first rounder went 15-6, registering a 4.38 ERA alongside 138 strikeouts across 172 innings of work.

Expand Tweet

"Taijuan Walker with the split for the strikeout" - Justin Lever

While Taijuan Walker will spend the season in Philadelphia, his Paradise Valley abode is a perfect place to wait out the winters. Among his neighbors will be new Arizona Cardinals head coach John Gannon, who paid $10 million for a mansion of his own in the area last June.

Taijuan Walker is leveling up across all areas of his career

Hitherto seen as a secondary or even tertiary arm, Walker has gained more attention as a top-three starter in recent years. Although his distinctions are few, his role in the Phillies rotation is likely going to become even more important as time goes on. Now, he has the expansive and showy residence to back it all up.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.