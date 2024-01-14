Inside 'Rocket' Roger Clemens and wife Debra's $4,500,000 Houston mansion, where spa bliss meets tropical wonders

Roger Clemens is one of the best pitchers of all time. The former baseball star has an MVP award, seven Cy Youngs, 11 All-Star Game appearances and a career's worth of Hall of Fame-level stats.

All that gives him a pretty big net worth and income, so much so that he and his wife Debra (along with their four children) can afford a massive home in Houston worth about $4.5 million.

Former MLB star Roger Clemens has a stunning home

The house has six stunning bedrooms. To equal that, it also has six full bathrooms, so there's plenty of space to go around. That all adds up to almost 7,000 square feet, coming in at 6,956 total feet for a huge home that the Clemens family enjoys living in.

Check out Roger Clemens' home!

The Clemens mansion is a single-family home built all the way back in 1992 with stunning features both internally and externally. The interior design is modern and beautiful, making for a relaxed and updated vibe.

Roger Clemens' personal mound

Besides being fun to look at, the house has a lot of strong features. There's tons of usable living space that can be pretty versatile. The mansion also contains an attached carport garage for parking vehicles under. There is also a private spa pool beside a magnificent fireplace. It's been described as a "tropical vibe."

Clemens' personal gym

Clemens retired in 2007 after a 24-year career with several teams, including the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros. His seven Cy Young Awards are two more than any other pitcher has ever earned and he's won 354 MLB games, the eighth-most in baseball history.

If not for a bit of off-field controversy, he would be a surefire Hall of Famer. Nevertheless, he'll have to settle for being rich and famous and having one of the most beautiful homes in the Houston area.

