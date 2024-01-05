Inside Tom Glavine and wife Christine’s former $6,750,000 Atlanta mansion, an oasis blending Gothic elegance with baseball obsession

Former Atlanta Braves lefty ace pitcher Tom Glavine and his wife once owned a luxuriously exotic mansion in Atlanta, Georgia. The two-time Cy Young Award winner had won it all with the Braves in 1995 and was astoundingly praised by the Braves nation as a legend of the sport and the franchise.

Glavine and his spouse, Christine, had a custom-built home in Atlanta with Gothic details and a sports playground featuring a miniature baseball field. According to Mansion Global, the property was put up for sale by the couple in 2018 with an initial asking price of $6.75 million.

Exterior of the Atlanta mansion formerly owned by Braves legend Tom Glavine.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This pristine property is located adjacent to a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course inside a large gated society in the Country Club of the South. The roughly 16,132-square-foot home is over three acres and has limestone floors salvaged from a French church and Gothic-style arches.

There is a handmade leaded glass transom window in the great room and paneling in the study modeled after the Atlanta Cathedral of St. Philip. The mansion has nine baths and eight bedrooms.

Outside lawns, tennis court, and a swimming pool at the mansion

A showcase room housed the family's collection of guitars, which included instruments previously owned by Paul McCartney, Fleetwood Mac, and Maroon 5 members.

Interior of the Atlanta mansion formerly owned by Mr. Glavine

The pair, largely Atlanta-based since Tom Glavine was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 1984, moved into the house shortly before Glavine played his last game with the Braves in 2008.

Per Mansion Global, Glavine said they put the house for sale as it was too large for their family.

Kitchen and dining table inside the mansion

Bedroom and outside balcony in the mansion

Washroom and Guitar collection inside the mansion

Tom Glavine and wife Christine currently reside in a vacation home in Alys Beach

According to Atlanta Magazine, Tom Glavine had a long conversation with his wife and kids after the couple had taken a liking to their vacation home so much that they wanted to make it their regular home.

Everyone agreed, and even the youngest Kienan loved living in a regular home as a vacation home.

Expand Tweet

They moved to the seashore full-time in 2020. With two dogs to keep them occupied, deep-sea fishing and engagement in local schools are ideal for Christina and her baseball-star husband.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.