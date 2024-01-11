Inside Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s $129,050 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe wrapped in satin white cover ft. custom blue interior & Avorza AV58 forged wheels

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman and designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a force to be reckoned with in the MLB. As the son of a former MLB star, Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr., he is no stranger to the finer things in life. This was on display in September 2022 when Guerrero Jr. took his Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe for an upgrade at The Auto Firm car shop in Miami, Florida.

He had the car wrapped in Satin White with black chrome accents and black Avorza AV58 Forged wheels. He also upgraded his sound system and turned the brake calipers blue, along with the interior, which is blue and black. Let's take a look:

Guerrero Jr.’s $129,050 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe (image credit: autoevolution)

According to Auto Evolution, the GLE 63 S comes with a 4.0-liter bi-turbo engine, which works alongside an electric motor. These combine for a total output of 603 horsepower and a torque of up to 627 lb-ft.

Auto Evolution calculates that Guerrero's Mercedes can reach 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.8 seconds, and has a top speed of 174 mph (280 kph).

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s accolades, career earnings and net worth

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was ranked as one of the best international free agents in 2015 and at 15 years old, signed a $3.9 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. Guerrero is a force in the MLB and a key component of the Blue Jays roster.

Guerrero has been recognized for his ability and the three-time All-Star made the All-MLB First Team in 2021. He won the AL Hank Aaron Award and a Silver Slugger Award in the same year, which also saw him leading the MLB for home runs with 48, being tied with Salvador Pérez.

With Toronto, the 2022 Gold Glove Award winner has earned $27.588 million (via Spotrac) and is set to earn $19.9 million in 2024. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s net worth is estimated to be $5 million in 2024, but given he is only 24 years old, this will likely rise significantly over the coming years.

