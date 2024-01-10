Inside World Series champ Matt Holliday and wife Leslee's former $8,500,000 Florida mansion, fitted with a home theatre and gourmet amenities

Matt Holliday had a tremendous career in the MLB and was one of the best left-fielders of his generation. As such, he earned a lot of money via some lucrative contracts with the Colorado Rockies, Oakland Athletics, St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees.

With that in mind, it should come as no surprise to learn he has lived in some incredible properties, including a Florida mansion, which he and his wife Leslee sold in early 2020 for $8.5 million.

This 9,154-square-foot property comes with a home theatre, swimming pool and gourmet chef's kitchen. With seven beds, and seven bathrooms complimented by a wine cellar, pool and spa, this waterfront, Mediterranean-style mansion has it all, including a two-bed guesthouse.

Let's take a look at some of the photos from the listing:

Holliday's former $8,500,000 Florida mansion (image credit: TMZ)

Flanked by a turret, the entrance is both opulent, spacious and welcoming, with open space and a plethora of windows a theme of the property.

With an eight-car garage, parking is no issue, and the mansion is reached by a lengthy driveway.

Matt Holliday retired following the 2018 MBL season, putting an end to a lengthy career brimming with accolades.

Matt Holliday's accolades, career earnings and net worth

Matt Holliday was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the seventh round of the MLB draft in 1998. He played in the major league for the Rockies between 2004 and 2008, before being traded to Oakland in 2009.

After an injury-ridden start to his Athletics career, Holliday bounced back and hit two home runs and six RBIs in Oakland's 10-run comeback win against the Minnesota Twins (14-13).

He was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2009 and played for the team through 2016, before joining the New York Yankees for a year and then returning to the Colorado Rockies in 2018.

Matt Holliday was a seven-time All-Star, an NLCS MVP (2007) and won the World Series in 2011. He collected four Silver Slugger Awards, was the NL batting champion and RBI leader in 2007 and was enshrined in the Cardinals Hall of Fame.

Over his career, Holliday was paid $164.6 million and he has an estimated net worth of $60 million (figures via Celebrity Net Worth).

