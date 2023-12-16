Inside Yankees icon Jorge Posada's stunning $19,900,000 Miami mansion packed with a colossal walk-in closet, private gym and other luxurious amenities

The exclusive Old Cutler Bay community in Coral Gables, Florida, was once home to New York Yankees icon Jorge Posada. As you can imagine, his mansion was an impressive property and was listed for sale last year with an asking price of $19.9 million.

Posada is married to TV personality Laura Posada, and the couple lived in this incredible property since 2010, after buying it for $6.25 million.

The property has direct access to the Atlantic Ocean from the canals that meander between properties that are guarded by security and gates. Let's take a look at this seven-bedroom home, which is spread over 11,800 square feet and features a movie theatre and a gigantic walk-in closet:

Posada's stunning $19,900,000 Miami mansion (image credit: Mansion Global)

There’s also a gym, two offices and a putting green.

While it must have been a wrench to sell such a property, given that the listing was $13.65 million more than what they paid for it, Jorge Posada made a very tidy profit.

Jorge Posada's accolades and earnings

Jorge Posada #20 of the New York Yankees tosses his bat (2011)

In an impressive career, Jorge Posada was a one-team player for the New York Yankees between 1995-2011 after being selected in the 24th round of the 1990 MLB draft.

The five-time All-Star (2000-2003, 2007) won five Silver Slugger Awards (2000-2003, 2007) and four World Series on his way to getting his number-20 jersey retired by the Yankees.

As such, Posada was paid handsomely by the Yankees during his career, earning $117 million in salary, which contributed to his $70 million net worth in 2023 (via Celebrity Net Worth).

The Yankees icon is a beloved figure for the franchise and a reminder of its glory days. Posada had several offers after leaving the franchise in late 2011, but retired in early 2012 rather than play for another team. He later revealed that the way his time with the team ended was painful for him.

Posada became eligible for the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2017 but was dropped from the ballot after receiving only 3.8% of the vote.

